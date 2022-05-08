FLORENCE — Caleb Matthew Adams, 18, Florence, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, May 8, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, Florence. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Carl Gebhardt and Bart Bowlin officiating. A graveside service will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville.
Caleb was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, Florence, and was a 2021 graduate of Florence High School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Kay Adams; and grandfather, William “Bill” Adams.
Caleb is survived by his father, Richard C. Adams; sister, Kaleigh Adams; grandparents, Martha Adams, and Bill and Patsy Steenson; aunts; uncles; cousins; and a host of friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, especially the 8th Floor nurses and doctors.
Please make all donations in honor of Caleb Adams to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, https://www.childrensal.org/foundation
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
