TUSCUMBIA — Callie King, 85, of Tuscumbia, died on Friday, December 31, 2021. Visitation will be today, January 4, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Guy Cemetery with David Conley officiating.
Mrs. King was a native of Minor, MS, and a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer A. King; two brothers; and two sisters.
Mrs. King is survived by her children, Ricky King (Pam), Lynn James (W.C.), and Randy King; sister, Edna Smith; grandchildren, Justin and Brandon King, and Brandy and William J. James; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehab for the loving kindness and care showed to Mrs. King.
