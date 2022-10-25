LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Calvin “Cowboy” Gower, 81, died October 22, 2022. Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Highland Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of Highland Methodist Church.

