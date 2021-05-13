SHEFFIELD — Calvin Curtis Liles, 67 of Sheffield, was called home Sunday, May 9, 2021 after a courageous battle. Calvin was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of New Beginnings Church in Florence.
Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:30 a.m. with Tom Phillips officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. Liles was preceded in death by his father, Barney Rufus Liles, Sr.; mother, Inez Lorene Liles; and brother, Barney Rufus Liles. Jr. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Darby Liles; son, Daniel Curtis Liles (Jamie); daughter, Heather Marie Tannahill (Michael); stepson, Dustin Held (Meredith); stepdaughter, Becky Word (fiancé, Jason Pace); brothers, Roger Liles (Ruby) and Charles Liles; grandchildren, Kaylee, Addyson, Kaitlin, Cooper, Hayden, Jaxon, Liam, Caleb, Landon and Eli.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Kelly, Michael Tannahill, Daniel Liles, Alan Kelly, Jason Pace, and Lewis Seymour. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Pannell and Grant Fulenwider.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Disabled American Veterans.
