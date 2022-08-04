FLORENCE — Calvin Dale Baugh, 61, died July 30, 2022. Time of Remembrance will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek, burial in Galilee Church Cemetery, Florence.

