LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Calvin Hyde, 80, died September 2, 2021. Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Mimosa Cemetery. Mr. Hyde was retired from the City of Lawrenceburg Sanitation Department.

