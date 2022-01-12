SHEFFIELD — Mr. Calvin James Cole, 82 of Sheffield, passed Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Funeral service for Mr. Cole will be: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. Rev. Wade Hunt and Bro. Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at the church Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial in Shoals Memorial Garden, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 11:00 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
