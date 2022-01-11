SHEFFIELD — Calvin James Cole, 82, died January 6, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.