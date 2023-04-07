SHEFFIELD — Calvin Romoan Hankins, 43, also known as Turt, died March 29, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at Mount New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, interment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

