ROGERSVILLE — Cameron Cates, 37, of Rogersville, passed away, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home. He was an Iron Worker out of Local 477 at the TVA Service Shop and worked previously for Bubba’s Marine.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 15th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel, with Pat Driskell officiating.
Cameron is survived by his wife, Whitney Cates; daughters, Paisley and Kinsley and expecting baby boy; father, Dwight “Scooter” Cates and Polly; mother, Sharon Cates; siblings, Heather (Charlie) Helton, Haley (Larry) Fults and Tyler Cates; mother-in-law, Renee (John) Latty; father-in-law, Cliff Jackson; and sisters-in-law, Ashley (Daniel) McPheters and Lily Jackson.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Cates family.
Commented