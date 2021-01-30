CHEROKEE —
Mr. Cameron Gerard Goodloe was born Friday, October 6. 1961 in Cherokee, Alabama to Mary Fant Goodloe and the late Wilmer James Goodloe. He departed this life January 24, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital after battling COVID-19.
Cameron accepted Christ at an early age at Rutland Chapel C.M.E. in Lane Spring, Alabama and later joined Cherokee C.M.E where he was superintendent of Sunday School, treasure of the building fund, steward, choir member.
He was a graduate of 1979 class at Cherokee Vocational High School. He was employed by Constellium since 2011.
Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer James Goodloe; paternal grandparents, Cora Lee Greenhill Goodloe and Jimmie K. Goodloe; maternal grandparents, Sophie Holiday Fant and Luther Fant.
Cameron leaves to cherish and celebrate his loving memories of a loving and devoted wife, Beryl Marie Goodloe Goodloe; mother, Mary Fant Goodloe; two brothers, Cornell (Kathy) Goodloe and Erick Goodloe of Cherokee, Alabama; mother-in-law, Carolyn Marie Goodloe; sisters-in-law, Joyce Chatman of Florence, Alabama, Debra (Percy) Johnson, Freda Goodloe, Bridgette Goodloe, all of Cherokee, Alabama, and brother-in-law, Daron Goodloe of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; aunt, Helen Goodloe Payne of Cherokee, Alabama; uncle, Robert Lewis Goodloe of Cherokee Alabama; host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and loving loyal dog, Samurai Tristan Goodloe.
Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, Cherokee CME Cemetery. Reverend Zethelyn Johnson officiating. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
