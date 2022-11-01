FLORENCE — Cameron Lee Van Kauwenbergh, 24, died October 24, 2022. The family will receive friends today from 5 to 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. He was the son of Jodie Wear. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.

