FLORENCE — Camilla Isom Baker, 75, passed away November 14, 2022. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Mrs. Baker was a retired social worker with State of Alabama. She also worked for the Department of Unemployment Claims for the State of Alabama.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Sid Fulford.
Mrs. Baker was preceded by her husband of 42 years, Phillip Baker; father and mother, Clyde and Ruby Isom; brothers, Royce and Buddy Isom.
She is survived by daughters, Beth Baker Raper and Andrea Baker Delbert (Danny); grandchildren, JonPhillip Raper, Sean Raper, Grant Raper and Hannah Delbert; special sister-in-law, Margie Isom; and special friend, Anita LeMaster.
She and Phil absolutely adored one another. They especially enjoyed traveling the world together. We take great comfort in knowing they are reunited.
The family would like to thank Crystal Green and the caregivers at Green Oaks Inn for the loving care they gave our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Her favorite charity was St. Jude Hospital.
Pallbearers will be JonPhillip Raper, Sean Raper, Grant Raper, Jay Isom, Rusty Isom and Danny Delbert.
