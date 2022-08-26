WATERLOO
Ella Camilla Daniels Darby, of Waterloo, passed away, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be today, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Bumpus Creek Cemetery.
Camilla was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family more than life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Madgelean Daniels; brothers, Clay, Stanley, Lynn, David, and Joe Daniels; sisters, Betty Scott and Joyce Benson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gerald H. Darby; children, Chris Darby (April), Serena Bevis (Wesley); grandsons, Wayne Darby (Brooke), Bradley and Trevor Darby, Hunter Taylor, Tyler and Tristan Bevis; granddaughters, Carley Butler (Brandon), Allison Neal (David), Rebekah Luke; great-grandchildren, Ella Butler, Jackson and Raeleigh Neal and Ellie Bevis, and one great-grandson coming in January 2023; host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, and Jameson Dean.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr Felix Morris.
