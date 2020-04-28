TUSCUMBIA — Candace Lynn Beaver, 64, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Due to the restrictions in place for public gatherings, a service will be scheduled for a later date.
Candace was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas Woodley and mother, Linda Ann Woodley.
She is survived by her daughters, Calissha Phifer and Angie Beaver; brothers, Keith and Tom Woodley; sister, Marbara Bond; grandchildren, Courtney, Cain and Chelsey Phifer, and LeBron Oates; and son-in-law, Randall Phifer.
