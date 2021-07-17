IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Candi Lambert Scruggs, 50, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Boggs Chapel Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.