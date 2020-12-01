SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Candy Haynes, 63, died November 25, 2020. Funeral was Monday at 11 a.m. at Bumpus Creek Freewill Baptist Church with burial in Fielder Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Earl Haynes. Shackelford Funeral Directors.

