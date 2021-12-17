FLORENCE
Caren Ashley Mann Bradley, 44, of Florence, passed away December 15, 2021. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Greg Pollock and Jerry Wayne Ross officiating. Burial will be in the New Community Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Caren was preceded in death by her father, Rick Mann.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Mann; and children, Hayley Bradley and Tyler Bradley.
Caren was a loving mother, daughter and friend. She was loved by everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Davita Dialysis for their loving care, and a special appreciation to Cornerstone Church and Crosspoint Church for their love and support.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
