FLORENCE — Carey Wade Lyndon, 60 of Florence, AL., passed away on March 30, 2023, after an extended illness. Mr. Lyndon’s wish was to be cremated. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a life-long hard worker and was employed with Clark Gas. He also had a life-long passion for music and was a guitarist.

