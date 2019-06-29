TUSCUMBIA — Cari Ann Cornelius, 20, of Tuscumbia, AL went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019. Visitation is Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be at Launch Point Church Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Mike Noles will be officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Iuka, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Deshler High School in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Papaw Tim Bivins; Uncle Johnny Brent Bullard; and great-grandparents.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Lorie Cornelius; sisters, Collins and Ava Cornelius; grandparents, Sonny and Carron Cornelius; and Brenda Bivins; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Bullard, Bradley Coln, Barry Finch, Chandler Hice, Bryant Rikard, and Justin Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Anderson, Ryan Baker, Steve Chandler, Dee Cornelius, Tanner King, and Mykell Ramsey.
Cari Ann was a sentimental soul and a talented musical artist. She had a passion for singing, songwriting, and music. She deeply loved her family and had an interest in her ancestry as well as history. She was attending UNA to pursue a degree in Entertainment Business.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
