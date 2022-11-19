SHEFFIELD — Carl Allen Cole, Jr. of Sheffield passed away November 7, 2022, after a short illness. He was sixty-nine.
While far too young to be taken from us, Carl lived a full life. He loved his family dearly and was often seen with his granddaughter Mia after school. His other interests included his music (he played guitar, bass, and piano), golf, baseball, skiing, sailing, gardening, and walking with his dogs along the river. Carl was well read and could discuss a range of topics, as much as his hearing disability allowed.
During his career as a chemical engineer with TVA, Carl traveled throughout the US supporting agriculture and providing environmental consulting. His travel provided time to read, meet interesting people and generally round-out his knowledge, and allowed him to improve his golf game. He skied in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah, and sailed from the Chesapeake to Florida – as well as on Wilson Lake. His family and friends enjoyed spending time with Carl; his intellect, humor and humanity will be greatly missed.
Carl was the son of the late Faye V. Cole and Carl A. Cole, Sr. of Boaz. He is survived by his wife, Carol Callahan Cole; children, Carl A. Cole, III (Kate) of Decatur, Caleb A. Cole (Mika) of Florence, and Carrie A. Cole, also of Florence. Carl has three sisters, Nancy Pitts (R.D.) of Munford, Judy Cole (deceased), Sandra Roberson (Robert) of Sardis City, and brother, Tim Cole (Peggy) of New London, PA. Carl has two grandchildren, Wynn Cole of Decatur, and Mia Cole of Florence.
Carl earned his bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Auburn University in 1977. He spent 35 years with TVA, working in fertilizer research and agricultural support out of Muscle Shoals, and then when based out of Aberdeen, MD, he assisted the Army with environmental disposal of nerve agents at weapons depots in UT, CO, and MD. His later environmental work also included hurricane response in LA and abandoned oil well stabilization in NY.
Family and friends will be celebrating Carl’s life at Cypress Moon Studios, Sunday afternoon November 20, at 4:00 p.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, Cypress Moon Studios, Shoals Theater, or the public library of your choice.
