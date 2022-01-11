FLORENCE — Carl Bruce Parasiliti, Sr., age 65, of Florence, AL, passed from this life on January 8, 2022. The family will receive friends today, January 11, 2022, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 12:00 noon at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, with Abbott Cletus Meagher, O.S.B., officiating. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Carmelo and Barbara Parasiliti (nee’ Calta); paternal grandparents, Ignazio and Rosalia Parasiliti (nee’ Franchina); maternal grandparents, Johann and Wilhamina Calta (nee’ Pollock); and nephew, Christopher Dzubak.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Judy Parasiliti (nee’ Czermak); children, Carl Bruce Parasiliti, Jr. and Jacob Ignazio Parasiliti; brother, Brian I. Parasiliti, Sr. (Suzannah); sister, Tina Dzubak, Streetsboro, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog Sammie.
Carl was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was vice-president and co-owner of Imperial Casting Co. Inc. for 36 years and had been with them since its inception in 1970. He was a member of the American Foundry Society. Carl was an avid lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, regardless of their record, and loved military history. He was always up for a good debate.
Pallbearers will be C. Anthony Parasiliti, II, Brian I. Parasiliti, Jr., and Michael Backensto, all nephews of Carl, Austin Keehn, Dr. J.D. Smith, Scott Smith, Jeff Hall, and great-nephew, August Holloway. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Mark Smith, Sam Nuckels and Barry Flannery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical staff of UAB Hospital and to the Amedisys nurses for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, HASRA, or the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
