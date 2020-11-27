ST. JOSEPH, TN — Carl Elbert Clemmons, 82, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 2-3 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.