TAMPA, FLORIDA — Carl D. “Don” Kalberer peacefully passed away on February 23, 2021 at the age of 90. Beloved father of Dave (Rosalind), Ken, and Keith (Tracy) Kalberer. Proud grandfather of Erica and Eva Kalberer. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Born in West Branch, Michigan on November 5, 1930 to Carl and Mildred Kalberer, Don was their only child. After divorcing Don’s father, Mildred married Art Dixon, who instilled in Don a strong work ethic and provided mechanical skills on the family’s dairy farm. After his high school graduation, his Aunt Helen and Uncle Westie gave Don the option of moving in with them and paying for his college education rather than staying on and working the family farm. He attended the University of Miami, earning a Business degree. It was Uncle Westie who taught Don the value of money and how to invest wisely and save for the future.
After graduation, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, when he met a young school teacher who would become the love of his life, Martha “Marty” Lee Johns. They married on June 27, 1953. After his service, Don reconnected with his half-brother, Joe Waite, 10 years his senior, who provided Don with the business acumen that allowed Don to earn a successful living as General Sales Manager for the Heil Company for nearly 40 years.
Don’s burgeoning career required he and Marty to move the family often as the company opened new locations. Their eldest son, Dave was born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957, their middle son, Ken, was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1959, and their youngest child, Keith, was born in Meridian, Mississippi in 1962. The Kalberer family finally laid roots in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin where all three boys graduated from high school and the University of Wisconsin. Despite having to travel all over the world for his job, Don always attended and/or volunteered for his sons’ activities, be it a musical performance, athletic contest or school program.
After 18 years in Wisconsin, Don and Marty made their last work move to Florence, Alabama, where he later retired and began his volunteer work for the American Red Cross. For more than a decade, Don traveled to disaster sites across America, including several weeks in New York City after 9/11, providing comfort and care to people in need. Don was recognized by the American Red Cross of Northwest Alabama for his work both locally and nationally.
After Marty was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Don returned with her to Milwaukee for care and to be near their two granddaughters, Erica and Eva. Don lost Marty after a 15-month battle and returned to the South to be close to his friends and former co-workers in Tampa, Florida. He enjoyed ten years of the southern life before Alzheimer’s took another victim. Don passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 and is remembered fondly for his kindness, giving-nature, selflessness, and dedication by family, friends, and co-workers throughout the places he lived.
The family will hold a private service in Tampa, Florida where Don lived his final years. The family would like to thank the staff at Aston Gardens, especially Susan Scott and Candise Brown, for their compassion and care during Don’s final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carl Kalberer would be gratefully accepted.
