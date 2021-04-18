LEXINGTON — Carl Dale Hambright, age 83 of Lexington, AL, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at El Reposo Nursing Facility after an extended illness. He was a native of Sumiton Co, AL. Carl was a retired Police Officer for the Town of Lexington with 24 Years of service, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a Mason and past Master at the Lexington Lodge #613 F&AM, and of the Baptist faith. Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Isaac Brown will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Survivors are his wife of 64 Years, Shirley Hambright, Lexington, AL; sons, Greg Hambright (Melissa), Madison, AL, David Hambright (Jill), England, Steve Hambright (Michele), Lexington, AL; daughter, Dawn Truitt (John), Killen, AL; brother, Billy Hambright, Killen, AL; 12 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Louie & Goldie Jones Hambright; brother, Louie Norman Hambright; and sister, Claudia Lowry.
The Family would like to Thank the Staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility for their care and compassion during his short stay.
