LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Carl “Duke” Bedford, 85, died December 19, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Neal Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in OK Cemetery. Mr. Bedford was a member of Royal Heights Baptist Church.

