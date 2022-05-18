TUSCUMBIA — Carl E. “Sonny” Barfield, 80, Tuscumbia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 16, 2022. He is survived by his beloved grandson, Austin Rainey (Lindsay); his great-grandson, Jesse Dale, who was his world and his heartbeat; daughter, Regina Barfield Carmack (Gary); son, Thomas Barfield; and several nieces and nephews. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Linda Fay Barfield; grandson, Jesse Carl Rainey; mother, Pearl Madge Holland; father, Emmett Holland; and sisters, Grace Cater and Faye Holland. He was Papa to us all. Sonny will be truly missed by each of us. He left a mark on all of us by his laughter, great stories, and jokes.
Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces and served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School and a member of the American Legion and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 320. He was a partner of Barfield Construction, LLC, with his grandson, Austin.
Sonny was known by so many, and his legacy will live with us forever. For his family, the wisdom and lessons he has taught us are unmatched.
Pallbearers will be Austin Rainey, Josh Rogers, Zane Scharff, Shane Bobo, Tory Melton, and Will McGee.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Community Cemetery, Baker Lane, Tuscumbia, where his wife, grandson, and parents are laid to rest. Officiating his service will be Truman Sutton and Buddy Dover.
