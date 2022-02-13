RUSSELLVILLE — Carl Edward James, age 71, of Russellville passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Carl was a lifetime resident of Franklin County and a member of Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Russellville. He was retired from management in the manufactured housing industry. He was inducted into the Alabama Manufactured Housing Industry Hall of Fame in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann James; children, Karla Thompson (Thomas), Carrie Rickman (Eric), Tyler James (Faith); stepson, Thomas King (Brittany Daniels); siblings, Howard, Charles, Tommy, Johnny, Bobby, Ruth Ann Kimbrough; grandchildren, Caleb Thompson (Jessica), Lexie Hill (Caleb), Addi James, Izzy Rickman, Wyn Rickman, Eli James; great-grandchildren, Renzie Thompson, Remi Jo Thompson, Hudson Hill and Hadlee Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman James and Lorene Willis James; his first wife, Judy James.
Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother Tyler James and Brother Roger Bond will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Phil Campbell, Alabama.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
