FLORENCE — Carl Edwin Seigenthaler, Sr., age 89, stepped into eternal fellowship with His Lord and Savior on December 28, 2020. He was a longtime minister of the Gospel and educator.
He was born December 16, 1931, in Nashville, TN , and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie David Seigenthaler and Katie Leona Travis Seigenthaler; two brothers; and five sisters.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Nancy Lee Keel Seigenthaler; two sons and daughters-in-love, Carl Edwin Seigenthaler, Jr. and Vonita of Murfreesboro, TN and Ronnie James Seigenthaler and Debbie of Franklin, TN.
He was adored as “Daddy Seig” by his three grandchildren Mindy and Bubba Norris (Franklin, TN), Kristen Seigenthaler (New Orleans, LA) and Dillon and Laura Seigenthaler (Nashville, TN) and four great-grandsons Eli and Caleb Seigenthaler and Hasten and Drake Norris. He is also survived by a twin brother, James Edward Seigenthaler (White House, TN) and younger brother, John Richard Seigenthaler (Auburn, WA).
Brother Carl, as he was affectionately known in the community, served as a dedicated educator. Following Jesus example of growing in wisdom, stature and favor with God and man, He strove to educate his students to grow academically, emotionally and spiritually. He taught Bible, American Literature and Psychology at Mars Hill Bible School for 26 years as well as teaching at Woodville, AL early in his career. He was particularly fond of teaching his Bible class on Genesis and the creativity and research of his students’ American folklore projects.
He served tirelessly as a minister of the gospel his entire life beginning to speak and serve during his teenage years. Brother Carl served congregations of the churches of Christ in Jackson County, AL with full-time ministries at Woodville and Scottsboro, Chattanooga Valley, GA and was beginning his 50th year of service to the New Hope Church of Christ in Florence, AL. He was loved and well-known by hosts of people in the community and throughout the brotherhood. His interests were varied and among his most favorite activities were interacting with people, tracing genealogies, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
Due to the pandemic, in lieu of visitation please send remembrances and messages to the family via the New Hope Church of Christ Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630; The New Hope Cemetery Fund, 8245 County Road 15, Florence, AL 35633; or a charity of your choice.
A private family service will be conducted on Monday, January 3rd at 2 p.m. at the Greenview Memorial Chapel, with burial at the New Hope Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
