DECATUR — Carl Eugene Townsend, age 72, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
A celebration of his life was at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Mars Hill Church in Phil Campbell. Burial was in the adjourning church cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Lois Townsend.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Doris Wakefield Townsend; children, Charles Townsend, Joseph Townsend, Dwayne Townsend (wife, Patricia), Chris Townsend, Daniel Harper, Tammy Sanchez, Dallas Bridgmon; grandchildren, William, Stephen, Phillip, Eric, Tabitha, Marianna, Donavon, Noah; sister, Peggy Radford; brother, Gary O. Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.
