ATHENS — Carl Levon Bennett, 60, died November 1, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at noon at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

