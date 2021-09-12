MOULTON — Carl Ray Naylor, 88, died September 10, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Larry Terry officiating. Burial will be in Rutherford Cemetery. Carl was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.