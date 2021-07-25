TUSCUMBIA — Carl Julian Olive, 87, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, July 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Don McGuyer and Justin Overton officiating. Burial will be in Limerock Cemetery.
Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a machinist by trade for both TVA and Champion Papermill. He was an avid outdoorsman and gardener. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Rose Olive, and brother, Harold Olive.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Loraine Olive; children, Beth Overton, Carl E. Olive, and Charlie Olive; brother, Thomas Olive; sister, Margaret Jackson; grandchildren, Justin Overton, John Mark Bragwell, Heath, Chelsea, Katelyn, Jackson, and Carley Olive; great-granddaughter, Henslee Olive; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Brandy.
Pallbearers are Justin Overton, Heath Olive, Jackson Olive, Clint Nichols, Letroy Jeffreys, and Victor Byrd. Honorary pallbearers are Leon Burcham, Howard Stanley, and Curtis Willis.
The family expresses special thanks to Kellie James, Rose Lawson, Brook Davis, and Kay Holt of Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented