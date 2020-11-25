BOAZ — Carl O’Neal Weaver born October 19, 1934, passed away November 9, 2020 (age 86). A former resident of Florence AL, he was residing in Boaz AL. Carl was born and lived in several communities surrounding Lake Guntersville until graduating from Geraldine High School, and then moving to Chattanooga TN.
While serving time in the U.S. Army he was stationed in countries around the world as a company clerk. He spent his entire working career in the textile industry. Carl retired from Tee Jays Manufacturing in Florence after 24 years. He loved his work, even though he was known to keep banker’s hours and be at CC & Co. by four where he was a strong supporter of the Miller Brewing Company. He could do math in his head faster than others on a calculator, always had a stitch glass in his pocket and knew how to turn a cotton boll into a t-shirt or a hoodie. Carl liked photography and documenting his travels. He grew up in a small town but had visited about every state and 15 foreign countries. He liked to plant a garden and always shared with friends and neighbors. He was a hack golfer but somehow was allowed to play Pebble Beach. Carl was the type to order two jumbo shrimp cocktails for an entree, at an upscale steakhouse. His favorite meal ever was at Windows of The World in New York City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Tempie Weaver; brothers, Verbon, Ross, Kenneth and wife Janice. Carl is survived by daughter, Carla, son, Troy and brother, Wallace.
Thank you to the staff at Branchwater Village for his wonderful care, especially his buddy Crystal. Burial is private in Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors. Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of his Life will be held at Guntersville State Park at a later date.
