SELMA, AL — Carl Preston Posey, 74 of Selma, formerly of Cherokee, died Thursday, January 6, 2022. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cherokee with Dwight Rivers officiating.

Carl was a graduate of E.H. Gentry/AIBD of Talladega and the Alabama Business Enterprise Program. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Faye Posey; father, Troy Posey; mother, Joyce Posey Bobo; and brothers, Paul, Jerry, and Jackie Posey.

He is survived by his children, Carl Preston Posey II and Kim Smith (Todd); granddaughter, Jordan Smith; and nephew, Matt Posey (Sondra).

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

