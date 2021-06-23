SHEFFIELD — Carl “Red” Roberson, 90, of Birmingham (previously of Sheffield) passed on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Eddie Lawrence and Henry Melton officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Roberson was a Korean War veteran and a member of Grace House Church, Florence, AL. He worked as a barber at Clement’s Barber Shop in Sheffield for 65 years; retiring November 1, 2019. Mr. Roberson known by many as “Red” loved to be with family and friends, visit with his customers while cutting their hair, watch the Auburn Tigers, work in his garden, read, attend prayer meetings and revival at church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Minnie Wright Roberson; sister, Adine (Ivan) Pigg; brother, Ernest (Thalia) Roberson; sister-in-law, Polly Morris Roberson; and son-in-law, Mike James.
Mr. Roberson is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Johnnie; daughters, Jean Ann James and Jennifer Parker (DeWayne); grandchildren, Douglas James, Kristin Dawson and Jordan Jones; brother, Randle Roberson; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Clark, Tommy Flurry, Russell Harper, Douglas James, Tommy James, Jordan Jones, Hillard Matthews and DeWayne Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace House Church, 1946 Florence Blvd., Florence, AL 35630 in memory of “Red” Roberson.
You are invited to leave condolences at colbertmemorial.com
Commented