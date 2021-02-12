FLORENCE — Billy Carl Sides, age 87, of Florence passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Mr. Sides was a business owner of various businesses which included the Karat Bridal Shop. He also served his country as an Army veteran.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Victor and Lucy Sides of Dora, Alabama; eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his brothers, George and Ernest Sides, also numerous nieces and nephews.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. There are no planned services at this time. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented