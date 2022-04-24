TUSCUMBIA — Carl Agee Terry, 83, of Tuscumbia, died April 22, 2022, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville. Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral will be Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with Cornelius Pugh officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
Carl was Born December 20, 1938, in Lawrence County Alabama and was married for 65 years to Joyce Terry; deceased December 2020.
He is survived by his children, Carlene Ridgway (Jay), Andy Terry (Jill), Charlotte Sommersby, Paula Smith (Benny); grandchildren, Amy Richie, Meagan Howell, Joshua Bailey, Laura Romans, Hannah Ellis, and Jillian Oliver; great-grandchildren, Tiffany & Scott Richie, Katelyn & Lukas Howell, Ben Sibley, Seth Romans, Brayden & Macy Bailey, Gabriel Smith, and Jackson Lewis; siblings, Carole Hall and Marilyn Montgomery.
Carl was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 52 years. He had loyal love and devotion to Jehovah God, and his family. His favorite thing was talking to interested ones about his Creator and sharing Bible Truths with them. His passion was playing the guitar and Mandolin and singing old songs. He loved fishing with his buddies. Always ready with a joke and time to be a listening ear he was great to talk to and say a prayer with you. He loved being outside, working in the yard, tinkering with the cars, and working in his garden. His last wish was that all is family and friends know that he loved them, and he had a great life.
