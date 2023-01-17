F 1.17.23 Tommy Coats Pic.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Carl Thomas “Tommy” Coats passed into eternity while at home Saturday, January 14th 2023. Tommy was a lifelong resident of Florence who loved traveling, spending time with his family, doing yardwork, working at Coats Electric Co., Inc., and throwing green ball for his dog, Bernie.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you