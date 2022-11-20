TUSCUMBIA — Carl Goike “Corky” Thompson 97, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 21st, at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Rev. Benny Karimalikkal will officiate.
Carl was a native of Tuscumbia. He graduated from Deshler High School in 1947. Carl was a WWII Veteran serving from February 17, 1944, to May 1946 on the U.S.S. Belle Grove/LSD2 as Navy Petty Officer, 2nd Class. He also served as Army Sergeant 1st Class in the National Guard during the Korean War from 1949-1952. Carl worked for Frank DiRago Loans before owning and operating the business from 1975 to 1989. He was past Commander of the VFW, a member and past Commander of the American Legion, Post 31 from 1952-1954, in the Color Guard from 1952-1956, and Chairman of the Parks and Recreation of the City of Tuscumbia.
Carl was a loving husband, a wonderful father with great wisdom, a caring brother, a prayer warrior, and a faithful servant of God. Carl was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Catholic Diocese, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Deputy Grand Knights of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, and Committee Chairman of Holy Cross Cemetery. One of Carl’s fondest life memories was meeting Pope John Paul II in Italy in 1983.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Newman Thompson; sons, Joseph and Timothy Thompson; daughter, Constance Thompson, and grandchildren, Curtis Ray Young, Courtney Paige Thompson, and Laura Thompson.
Survivors are his children, Paul Thompson of Tuscumbia, Tom Thompson of Michie, TN, Mike Thompson (Sandra) of Tuscumbia; daughter, Mary Thompson of Leesburg, GA, Anne Thompson Cain (Randall) of Huntsville, AL; brother, David “Spider” Thompson; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Richard Young, Chris, Matt, Jason, and Ryan Thompson, and Chris Boston. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Cain, Darrell Pace, and Brad Thompson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the caregivers, doctors, nurses, family and friends who helped provide care for Carl during his illness. May the Lord bless all of you for your kindness.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented