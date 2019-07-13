ROGERSVILLE — Carla Renee Swan, 33, of Rogersville is now at rest in our Father God’s arms. She left this earth for her heavenly home on July 9, 2019 due to a car accident. She was born in McAllister, Oklahoma to Thomas and Judy Brant. Growing up Carla never met a stranger. She attended Lauderdale County High School.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bill Barlow officiating. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chip Black, Joel Trousdale, J.D. Trousdale, Cody Cothrum, David Cox, Jr. and Kelley Nation.
Carla was preceded in death by her dad, Thomas Brant; sister, Angela Lemay; father-in-law, Doyle Swan.. She is survived by her husband, Brandon Swan; children, Haley Ellis, Katlyn Ellis, Zech Akridge, Colton, Malley, Slade and Carson Swan; mother, Judy Brant; mother-in-law, Janie Swan; siblings, Amanda (James) Hargett, Steven (Bobbie Jo) Brant, Elizabeth (Brandon) Johnson, Mike (Jamie) Brant and Mark (Holly) Brant; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The McKenly Wish Foundation at www.helpstation.org/mckenlywish.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Swan family.
Commented