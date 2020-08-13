IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Carlee E. “Doc” Nunley, 94, died August 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. She worked at Genesco for 38 years.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
