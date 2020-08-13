IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Carlee E. “Doc” Nunley, 94, died August 12, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. She worked at Genesco for 38 years.

