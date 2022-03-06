SPRUCE PINE — Carlie Preston Hudson, age 79, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Wednesday, March 02, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Carlie worked for years as an electrician at Kodiak Construction and later at U.S. Reduction. He was a dedicated Christian, an active member and deacon at North Russellville Baptist Church since 1992. Carlie was a Mason in the Russellville Masonic Lodge 371, and he reached several levels of degrees, including Enter Apprentice Degree November 14, 1974, Fellow Craft Degree, December 06, 1974, Master Mason Degree, December 20, 1974. He served as Worshipful Master 1977- 1978, and served 47 years as a Master Mason. As hard as Carlie worked to provide for his family, he also enjoyed watching westerns, riding horses, and wearing his Cowboy hat. He loved anything Ford, but especially Ford Mustangs. He was an avid deer and elk hunter. Carlie was a man who loved his family very much, his devoted wife, his loving daughter and son-in-law, and especially his two granddaughters, Jayne and Jenna, who gave him so much joy. He leaves behind so many precious memories for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Edna (Hamilton) Hudson; brothers, Ray Hudson (wife, Cathy), and Steve Hudson.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Patricia Jones Hudson; daughter, Missi Baucom (husband, Ron); granddaughters, Jayne Baucom, Jenna Baucom; sister, Edith McDowell (husband, Bill); 12 nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 05, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 06, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Randy Bracken and Bro. Jason Swinney. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
The pallbearers will be Ron Baucom, Kevin Flores, Barry Jones, Michael Lawler, Bill McDowell, Jason McDowell, James Hellums, and Derrick Scott.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides of Encompass Hospice for your love and care. Also, we want to offer a heartfelt thanks to the North Russellville Baptist Church members for your prayers, visits, and food.
