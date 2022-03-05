SPRUCE PINE — Carlie Preston Hudson, 79, died March 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. The funeral will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Spry Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was married to Patricia Jones Hudson for 59 years.

