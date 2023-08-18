HALEYVILLE — Carlos Dewayne Riddle, 67, died August 13, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you