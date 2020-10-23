MUSCLE SHOALS
Carlos Gene McMullins, 89, of Muscle Shoals passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Muscle Shoals Fire Department Chaplain, Gary Cosby will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a retired truck driver with Roadway Express. Carlos was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Callie McMullins; siblings, Lorene Colvert, Dora Carter, Flora Carter, Mae Brown, Lerman McMullins, Alfred McMullins, Etha Grubbs, and Avo Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois Bates McMullins; children, Cathy McMullins-Manley (Joe Jack), Tim McMullins (Kay), and Curtis McMullins; grandchildren, Christy McMullins Meade (Jason); great-grandchildren, Jacey Meade and Brynn Meade; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers are Patrick Hall, Shawn Malone, Ben Adcock, Jimmy Oliver, Steve Oliver, and Donny Holland. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Soeder, Corbin Hall, and Courtney Hall.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and his sitters, Sue Gargis, Robin Bratcher, Shawn Seahorn, and Sabrina Gibson as well as all of his neighbors for all their help.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
