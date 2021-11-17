RED BAY

Carlos J. Creekmore, 79, died November 16, 2021. Memorial service will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.