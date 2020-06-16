FLORENCE — Carlos Lee Butler, 90 of Florence, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Florence Nursing and Rehab. Carlos was retired from Bigbee Steel Buildings; a member of Bethel Grove Church, a Deacon and song leader for 50 years. Carlos enjoyed singing with the “Joyfulaires Quartet” in local churches around Florence, and was very active in his church.
Visitation will be today, June 16, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., burial will follow in Bethel Berry Cemetery. Brother Gerald Montgomery will be officiating.
Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lee Grissom Butler; parents, John Wesley Butler, Sr. and Mary Beth Shelton Butler; sisters, Gerty, Kathleen, Sara and Lilia; brothers, Coy Dalton and Johnny. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Sue Butler, Florence; grandchild, Daniel Malloy Newman, Florence.
Pallbearers will be Billy Bailey, Roy Atkinson, Joey Daugherty, Jack Bowers, Ronny Marks, Tim Davis, Stan Butler and Dennis Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be men from Bethel Grove Church.
A special thanks to Florence Nursing and Rehab Center for the wonderful care they gave.
