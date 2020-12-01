TUSCUMBIA — Carlos Pedron Martinez, 52, died November 29, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chpael. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. He was the husband of Juana Soto Padron.

