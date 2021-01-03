FLORENCE — Carlous Levoid Chaney, 89, of Florence, passed away December 31, 2020. He was a lifetime member at Johnson Crossroads Baptist Church. Carlous loved to participate in all church activities and was a great witness for the Lord. The family would like to thank the staff at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home for the care they gave Carlous.
A graveside service for the immediate family only will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Johnson Crossroads Cemetery. Other family members in attendance will social distance outside the cemetery fence. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Carlous was preceded in death by his parents, George Russell Chaney and Eva Mae Clanton Chaney; brothers, Lendon Chaney, Lavon Chaney, David Chaney, and Bobby Chaney.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Chaney Thomas, of Florence; brother, Charles “Chick” Chaney of Cloverdale and brother, Larry Chaney (Margaret) of Florence; and many nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks must be followed by all family members attending the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carlous’ memory to St. Jude or any other charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
